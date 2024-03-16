GOVERNMENT TO BUILD 28 DAMS

Government will this year construct 28 additional dams in a quest to harvest more water for various purposes.

Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation Permanent Secretary JOE KALUSA says the 28 dams will be an addition to the 16 under construction across the country.

And Mr. KALUSA has disclosed that the Government is working on establishing the Luapula River Authority, a body that will regulate the usage of water in the Luapula River.

Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Kwacha Good morning programme, Mr. KALUSA said the Luapula River Authority will operate in a similar manner as the Zambezi River Authority.

Meanwhile, Mr. KALUSA has urged the public to ensure leakages on water networks are reported to utilities to avoid wastage of the commodity.

He said water leakages affect supply, create revenue loss and compromise quality which can lead to water borne diseases.