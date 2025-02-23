GOVERNMENT TO CANCEL ILLEGAL LAND TITLES IN FORESTS – MPOSHA



Green Economy and Environment Minister MIKE MPOSHA says all land titles obtained in protected areas like forests will be cancelled.





And Mr. MPOSHA says the ministry has started taking stock of several encroachments taking place in forests and plantations across the country.





He has stated that all structures which have encroached on the remaining portion of Forest 27 will be demolished.





Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr. MPOSHA said that structures already at an advanced stage of construction will be forfeited to the state.



ZNBC