Government to cut red tape, reduces government agencies from 15 to 6 at Kazungula border

Government will reduce the operating agencies at the Kazungula One-Stop Border Post from 15 to six to improve efficiency in the clearing of passengers and cargo.

Ministry of Commerce, Trade & Industry Permanent Secretary for Trade Lillian Bwalya said her Ministry has until the month end to finalise the legal framework of having six border agencies operating at the Kazungula One-Stop Border Post.

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), Immigration Department, Port Health, Ministry of Fisheries & Livestock, Ministry of Agriculture and the Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) will have physical presence at the border.

The border agencies that will no longer be at the Kazungula One-Stop Border Post are the Road Transport & Safety Agency (RTSA), Ministry of Mines & Minerals Development, Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA), and Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA).