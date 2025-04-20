GOVERNMENT TO DIGITIZE MINE SAFETY SERVICES IN 2025



The Government has announced plans to digitalize critical services under the Mine Safety Department in 2025.



This initiative is part of broader efforts to modernize service delivery and improve operational efficiency across the mining sector.



Principal Public Relations Officer Shamwinda Tembo of the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has revealed that key services prioritized for digitalization include the Blasting License, Authorization of Motor Vehicles for Explosives Transportation, and Rock Drills Authorization.



He confirmed that the department’s 23 services will see 13 digitized in the initial phase, with the remainder following in subsequent stages.



He emphasized that additional digital services will include the Explosives Magazine License, Explosives Manufacturing License, and Boiler and Air Receivers Authorization.



Tembo also highlighted the importance of the Certificate of Permission for Winding Plants, Authorization of Lifting Appliances, and Lift Certificate.



He assured that other digitized services will include Winding Rope Life Extension, the Winding Engine Driver’s Certificate, and the Permit to Purchase, Acquire, and Possess Explosives.



Tembo noted that an Explosives Import/Export Permit will also be part of the digital transformation.



He reiterated that this initiative supports President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of a digitally empowered Zambia, promoting transparency, efficiency, and a business-friendly mining sector.



Tembo explained that the Ministry will soon engage stakeholders, including mining firms and industry players, to introduce new digital systems.



He affirmed that digitalization is expected to reduce bureaucratic delays, provide faster processing times, and strengthen safety compliance across the mining sector.



Tembo stated that this move marks a significant step toward a modernized, efficient mining industry.