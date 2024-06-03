GOVERNMENT TO EMPOWER UNZASU WITH SEWING MACHINE

GENDER Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika has pledged to empower the University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) Gender Ethics and Integrity Committee with a sewing machine and a starter pack for making reusable sanitary pads.

Speaking during the Pad Provision Initiative launch at the University of Zambia on Saturday, sMs Kabika said the pads will later be sold at an affordable price within the student population.

Ms Kabika disclosed that menstrual health is a fundamental human right which should be accessed regardless of one’s social and economic status.

She stressed that menstrual health products and material should be affordable and accessible to women and adolescent girls in order for them to manage their menstrual needs with dignity and comfort.

“It is for these reasons that I am delighted to be part of this launch for the free pad initiative as well as create awareness on the challenges faced by female students in accessing sanitary wear including students from higher learning institutions such as University of Zambia during menstruation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Kabika lamented that in an effort to address Gender Based Violence (GBV) issues the government has established a One Stop Centre in most health care facilities in the country to make it easy for victims of GBV to report.

Ms Kabika also issued a stern warning against lecturers who are in the habit of sexually abusing students in exchange for marks.

She stated that such perpetrators once identified will be booked as such behaviors risk the future of young girls who are the future leaders of the country.

And University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) president Vincent Musilikani said the Union had made steady progress in engaging the government towards the completion of student hostels to address the accommodation challenges.

Mr Musilikani also expressed concern with the indiscriminate disposal of sanitary pads by female students which is leading to blockages of the sewer system at the institution.