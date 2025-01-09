GOVERNMENT TO EXPLORE YOUTH EMPOWERMENT IN MOBILE MONEY BUSINESS SECTOR



The Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development has pledged to explore innovative ways to empower youths in the mobile money business sector, including discussing loan allocations with customer acquisition costs.



Permanent Secretary Subeta Mutelo described mobile money businesses as vital micro-enterprises deserving the same support as other business ventures. Ms. Mutelo emphasized the Ministry’s dedication to fostering innovation, collaboration, and economic growth in 2025.





“Mobile money businesses are micro-businesses that deserve equal attention,” she said, adding that the Ministry is committed to creating a coordinated business environment to spur economic development.





Ms. Mutelo highlighted the Ministry’s goal of identifying businesses with high growth potential and supporting them through certification, business linkages, and alternative funding sources. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enabling SMEs, which currently contribute 80% to Zambia’s economy, to thrive.





“The Ministry has pledged to foster a favorable business environment, ensuring that SMEs have access to alternative funding sources,” she said.



The Permanent Secretary also assured stakeholders that 2025 would feature numerous empowerment initiatives, including innovation programs, partnerships, and direct engagement with stakeholders to improve customer acquisition costs for loan allocations.





The announcement follows calls from the Mobile Money Business Association for government support in empowering youths engaged in mobile money services through the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC).



Ms. Mutelo welcomed the association’s request, affirming the Ministry’s commitment to supporting SMEs and ensuring they remain at the forefront of Zambia’s economic transformation.





“We will prioritize empowerment, innovation, and collaboration to ensure that businesses, particularly those run by youths, have the tools they need to succeed,” she added.