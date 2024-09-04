GOVERNMENT TO INSTALL SOLAR PANELS IN ALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS

GOVERNMENT TO INSTALL SOLAR PANELS IN ALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The Ministry of Education has announced plans to install solar panels in all public schools countrywide.

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Technical Services,Joel Kamoko says the initiative aims to ensure a reliable power supply and mitigating the effects of load shedding.

Mr. Kamoko encouraged the public to embrace solar energy as a viable alternative

Meanwhile, ZESCO Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi  urged all sectors, including those previously exempted, to invest in back-up power sources to alleviate the power crisis.

