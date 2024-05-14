Government to present revised budget in next parley session

Zambia’s Ministry of Finance plans to present a revised national budget to parliament for approval in the next session.

The revision is due to the dry spell affecting the country.

Finance and National Planning minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said the government will continue to fund critical development and social programmes despite the challenges.

Dr Musokotwane revealed that during this period, the treasury will persist in funding critical development and social welfare initiatives within the confines of the existing budget.

He noted the setbacks caused by the drought and reported abuse of public funds in some sectors stating that such problems will not deter the Government from ensuring that the credibility of the budget is sustained for the good of the country.

“My ministry will continue to release funds in a timely and efficient manner to ensure that all approved programmes are implemented,” he said.

“In the month of April 2024, the ministry released K15.2 billion to finance public service delivery.”

Dr Musokotwane said of the amount K4.9 billion was realised for the public service wage bill and K3 billion was spent on domestic and external debt service and arrears.

He stated that the funding was directed to programmes such as the social cash transfer, funding for operations of public hospitals and grant aided institutions, skills development, bursary component of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and public service pension fund as operational grant and pensions payment.

Others are university student loans and scholarships, local government equalisation fund and farmer input support program (FISP).

Dr Musokotwane further warned against the abuse of public funds stating that perpetrators will face the law and maximum applicable punishment will be sort from the courts within six months provision for financial crimes.

He said this through a statement made available to the media by the office of the secretary to the treasury.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, May 13, 2024