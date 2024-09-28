GOVERNMENT TO REVIEW CYBER SECURITY AND CYBER CRIMES ACT TO ADDRESS INTERNET REGULATION GAPS



GOVERNMENT says it is seeking to review the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act to address gaps in the use of internet platforms. Minister of Justice Princess Kasune said Cabinet recently approved a bill for presentation to Parliament to review the legislation.



Ms Kasune said this during the mid-term review of Zambia’s implementation of the fourth cycle universal periodic review recommendations yesterday. This was in a speech read for her by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary for legal, Mwenya Bwalya.



In the fourth circle of universal periodic review, Zambia received recommendations relating to media freedoms, access to information and civil space. The Zambian government accepted the recommendation because they are in line with the national agenda.



The recommendations include, but are not limited to, access to information, reviewing laws that affect media space and general freedom of information.



Credit: Zambia Daily Mail