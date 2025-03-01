GOVERNMENT TO STRENGTHEN CYBER SURVEILLANCE TO CURB ONLINE AND MOBILE MONEY SCAMS



THE government has announced plans to strengthen cybersecurity policies in response to the rising cases of online and mobile money scams across the country.





Speaking during a national address, President Hakainde Hichilema expressed deep concern over the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals exploiting the digital space to commit fraud.



The President assured citizens that the government will intensify efforts to combat cybercrime by reinforcing security measures and working closely with key stakeholders to enhance legislative frameworks on cybersecurity.





He emphasised that the government remains committed to restoring order in the digital space to uphold morality, ethics, and national stability.



The president further called on Zambians to embrace hard work and resilience in building a strong and thriving local economy.





He stressed that hard work is non-discriminatory and that focus and determination are essential in creating a lasting legacy for future generations.



He encouraged citizens to adopt a positive mindset toward national development, emphasising the importance of local enterprise and productivity.





Additionally, President Hichilema commended Zambian businesses for supporting the “Proudly Zambian” campaign and urged companies to ensure prompt tax compliance.





He noted that the government is implementing policies to simplify tax remittance, as revenue collection is key to funding critical public infrastructure and fostering national progress.



RFM