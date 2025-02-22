GOVERNMENT TO SUSTAIN SUPPORT FOR FLOOD-AFFECTED AREAS AS VICE PRESIDENT HIGHLIGHTS ECONOMIC INTERVENTIONS



In a compelling parliamentary session, Sinazongwe Member of Parliament Hon. Gift Sialubalo reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the welfare of his constituents by seeking clarity on the government’s continued support for areas affected by flash floods. Recognising the strides made in addressing the 2024 drought crisis, Hon. Sialubalo sought assurance that similar intervention measures, including cash for work programmes and increased maize sale points, would extend to flood stricken communities in Sinazongwe, Gwembe and parts of Eastern Province.





Vice President Mutale Nalumango, in her response, provided a strong assurance that the UPND government remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the livelihoods of all Zambians. She highlighted that regular food security and vulnerability assessments are conducted to ensure timely interventions where needed.





“The government will continue to support people facing hardships in food production just as we did during the drought. We remain committed to mitigating food shortages and ensuring no Zambian suffers needlessly,” she stated.





Taking the opportunity to address broader economic concerns, Vice President Nalumango dismissed claims that the government is inactive in tackling the cost of living, asserting that multiple initiatives are in place to empower citizens. She stressed that while price control is not always viable, the government has focused on increasing job opportunities and economic empowerment to ensure Zambians can afford basic commodities.





Hon. Sialubalo’s passionate advocacy for his constituency underscores his dedication to ensuring no one is left behind. His proactive approach, coupled with the government’s commitment, reflects a leadership that listens, acts and delivers for the people of Zambia.



