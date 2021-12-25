GOVERNMENT TO TAR ECONOMIC ROADS IN WESTERN, AND NORTH-WESTERN PROVINCES-MILUPI
Hon. Charles Milupi Wrote;
Fellow citizens, we are excited to announce that on Christmas eve, the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Council Approved a 25-year- Concession Agreement with Nkulu Zambia Limited, with the Southern Africa Business Development Forum as the selected bidder, for the construction and/or rehabilitation of the following international road linkages and trade facilitation routes connecting Zambia’s Copperbelt, North-Western and Western Provinces, to Namibia, Angola and the DRC through Katima Mulilo, Shangombo, and Sikongo in the Western Province, totalling over 2,000kms:
- Tapo – Kalabo – Sikongo – Angola Border Road (125km)
- Sioma – Shangombo Road (175km)
- Lufwanyama – Kankolonkolo – Kasempa Road (225km)
- Kasempa – Kaoma Road – Luampa Junction (280km)
- Luampa Junction – Machile – Simungoma Road (340km)
- Livingstone – Katima Mulilo Road (225km)
- Resettlement Roads (minimum of 500km)
- Shangombo Bridge (approximately 8.5km)
- Sikongo Border Post and Trade Hub
- Shangombo Border Post and Trade Hub
- Katima Mulilo Border Post and Trade Hub
According to this considered package dubbed Development of the Western Province Trade Facilitation Routes inclusive of Resettlement Schemes and Border Facilities Through A Finance, Design, Construct, Rehabilitate, Operate, Maintain And Transfer Public Private Partnership Model, a total of approximately 2,208.5 kilometres of core road network will be constructed and/or upgraded to international bituminous standards and bituminous standards.
Finally, the project has several benefits including reduced travel times and vehicle operating costs, improved safety through the development of the critical road linkages to Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as job creation. We shall keep updating you as we move forward on this very important project.
Are economic roads only in Western and North/Western Province? What about the other Provinces? There is also a project to build numerous schools in the same provinces. Is this really the way to go about development in the New Dawn government? Milupi and Musokotwane will cost the UPND the 2026 elections. They are too tribal. Milupi has visited roads in Western, N/Western and Southern Provinces but has never set foot in other Provinces. A reminder to Her Hon. Vice President, Mutale Nalumango that she and her UPND should forget about any support in Northern and Luapula Provinces come 2021 if the roads linking Kaputa and Chiengi are not tarred. They are also international linking to DRC, Burundi and Tanzania.
Who says these are the only roads they intend to work on? They’re not even 12 months in government. Wait as they start implementing their own budget and observe budget discipline of the kind your PF was never interested in. You have not seen the best of the UPND yet. They’re coming because that’s what is in their political interest.