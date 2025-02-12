GOVERNMENT TRANSFORMS LODGE INTO CORRECTIONAL FACILITY FOR FEMALE INMATES AND CHILDREN



The government has secured a property in Lusaka and is transforming it into a correctional facility for female inmates with circumstantial children.



The property, which was a lodge, was forfeited to the state after being deemed to be proceeds of crimes.



The correctional facility is expected to house all 61 circumstantial children who have been recorded as of today.



This follows a directive by President Hakainde Hichilema that circumstantial children must be separated from the general correctional facility.



Speaking when he toured the building, Mr. Mwiimbu said the property will help decongest other correctional facilities in the country.



Meanwhile, Zambia Correctional Services Deputy Commissioner General Kuyomba Bwalya said the facility has been named the Diana Nulupya Centre for Circumstantial Children.



Mr. Bwalya said he is hopeful that with the consistent flow of funds, the facility will be ready for use by the end of the first quarter.