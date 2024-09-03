GOVERNMENT UNVEILS SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE FINANCING FACILITY TO SUPPORT FARMERS



The government, in collaboration with agricultural representatives, has launched the Sustainable Agriculture Financing (SAF) facility, aimed at providing farmers with diverse loan options, including money, animals, and equipment. The announcement was made by Central Province Agricultural Coordinator Etambuyu Anamela during an Agricultural Roadshow organized by the Conservation Farming Unit (CFU) under the Accelerated Innovation Delivery initiative.



The SAF facility is part of President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration’s broader efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change on farmers. Ms. Anamela emphasized government’s commitment to supporting sustainable agricultural practices, including early and winter cultivation, community-based maize sales, and “food for work” programs. The SAF facility will extend its reach to various sectors, including fisheries, livestock, irrigation, and power mechanization, with loans ranging from K20,000 to K50,000 at a competitive interest rate of 12%.



The initiative also includes a fishing target of 162,711 farmers across districts, tax waivers on irrigation equipment, and the involvement of the defense force in expanding irrigation facilities.



Dr.Oliver Kandela Bulaya, Project Coordinator for CFU, reiterated the organization’s dedication to promoting climate-smart agriculture and aiding farmers in adopting conservation agriculture practices. Dr. Frank Kayula, Executive Director of the National Smallholder Farmers Association of Zambia, highlighted the SAF facility’s five loan components and encouraged farmers to form groups to access collateral-free loans of up to K500,000.



The roadshow provided a platform for farmers to learn about the SAF facility and explore new agricultural techniques, with smallholder farmer Gladys Masawi praising the initiative’s impact on food production.



The SAF facility’s launch marks a significant step in supporting Zambian farmers and advancing sustainable agriculture in the country.