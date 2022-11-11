GOVERNMENT URGED TO PUSH SUPPLIERS OF FISP TO CONCLUDE DISTRIBUTION BY THIRD WEEK OF NOVEMBER

Government has been urged to push suppliers of FISP, the farmer input support program, to conclude distribution as early as third week of November.

The National Association for Smallholder Farmers in Zambia Executive Director Frank Kayula says this will give farmers time to plant in good time.

Mr. Kayula has also called on government to allow farmers pay and pick inputs through their groups than, following the new modality where farmers are supposed to collect inputs in their individual capacities.

He explained that what government should instead do is to tighten control over the agriculture extension officers adding that whoever will allow a cooperative which is not supposed to access inputs must be dealt with.

Mr. Kayula adds that the extension system must be eradicated if pilfering of FISP continues.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kayula has advised Farmers to wait for sufficient rains before planting as the current rains being experienced in some provinces may be useful for land preparation.