GOVERNMENT URGED TO STRENGTHEN ITS GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE TO AVOID FALLING INTO ANOTHER DEBT TRAP

Financial Analyst Trevor Hambayi is urging government to strengthen its governance structure to ensure the country does not fall back into the debt trap.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Hambayi says the country should never fall into unsustainable debt because of government’s failure to ensure that resources are prudently used.

Mr. Hambayi has stated that Zambia is in economic distress because previous governments failed to use resources prudently leading the country into the debt trap.

He says there is need for government to actualize its judicial responsibility to ensure that the country’s resources are prudently used to foster economic growth.

PHOENIX NEWS