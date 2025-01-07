GOVERNMENT URGES PEACEFUL CONDUCT AHEAD OF PETAUKE, PAMBASHE BY-ELECTIONS





Government has called on all stakeholders participating in the upcoming by-elections to refrain from actions that could threaten the nation’s peace and stability.



Speaking during a press briefing, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu emphasized the importance of maintaining harmony before, during, and after the elections, in accordance with Zambia’s electoral laws.





“The government assures the nation of continued peace and security as provided for by the electoral rules and regulations,” Mwiimbu stated. “We will not tolerate any reckless or inciteful statements from a small group of individuals aiming to disrupt the prevailing peace.”





The minister further urged all political players in the areas holding by-elections to report any incidents of actual or planned violence to the nearest police stations.



The by-elections, scheduled to take place in Pambashe and Petauke Central constituencies, will see voters choosing leaders at both constituency and ward levels.





The government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Zambia’s stability and has warned against any attempts to undermine this objective.