Government urges prayers for Edgar Lungu, says he recently completed chemotherapy!



The Government has called on citizens to pray for former President Edgar Lungu, confirming he recently completed a round of chemotherapy and is awaiting a medical review to determine his next steps.





Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana said Lungu personally contacted him a few days ago, informing him of his current health status. He emphasized that the former President did not author the statement circulating on social media, which alleges that the Government had neglected FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.





Kawana clarified that several statements have falsely been attributed to Lungu and urged the public to refrain from dragging the former President into political matters. Instead, he encouraged citizens to respect his recovery and keep him in their prayers.





He also revealed that President Hakainde Hichilema and and the former president remain in contact and continue to check on each other, contrary to public perception of tension between the two leaders.





Addressing the media in Lusaka, Kawana appealed to Lungu’s family to shield him from political exploitation by individuals seeking to gain mileage from his name.





Regarding reports about former Defence Minister Geoffrey Mwamba, Kawana dismissed claims that the Government is blocking his access to medical treatment in South Africa. He explained that South African authorities had requested a delay in Mr. Mwamba’s travel due to his status as a convicted prisoner, noting that one hospital declined to treat him while another agreed, pending further instructions from the South African government.