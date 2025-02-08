GOVERNMENT URGES U.S.A TO PROTECT, PAY USAID WORKERS

GOVERNMENT URGES US TO PROTECT, PAY USAID WORKERS



GOVERNMENT has asked the United States to ensure that workers affected by the closure of USAID programmes in Zambia are treated fairly and according to the Zambia labour laws.





This follows a decision by the Donald Trump administration to stop USAID programmes worldwide, which took effect yesterday.



Labour and Social Security minister Brenda Tambatamba said she was grateful that about 16,000 workers in life saving humanitarian programmes were exempted from the shutdown.





However, Tambatamba stressed that all affected workers should be treated fairly under Zambia’s Employment Code Act.



“The law provides clear steps on how workers under USAID programmes should be supported during this transition period,” she said.





Labour Commissioner Givens Muntengwa explained that during the 90 day transition, affected workers should receive basic pay while on leave instead of being left without pay.



“These organisations (NGOs) have money in their accounts, so there is no reason for workers to go without pay. Many people will lose their jobs because of these programme closures and they must be treated fairly,” said Muntengwa.





US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales said the situation was new and that USAID’s implementing partners would decide how to handle workers.



“We fund the salaries of about 16,000 healthcare workers across Zambia. The waiver allows them to continue working and getting paid during this period,” he said.





The US government later promised to update Zambia on the future of these programmes after the review process.



This is contained in a statement issued to Kalemba by Ministry of Labour and Social Security principal public relations officer Mwaka Ndawa.



Kalemba