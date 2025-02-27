GOVERNMENT WILL LEVERAGE CENSUS DATA TO BOOST YOUTH EMPLOYMENT



February 26, 2025



Lusaka – The New Dawn Government, under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, is taking decisive action to address youth unemployment using data from the 2022 Census of Population and Housing.



Speaking at a seminar on the dissemination of the reports, Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, emphasized the importance of accurate and timely statistical data in shaping economic policies.





“It is important to have reliable census and employment data because it shapes policies that drive economic growth, job creation, and improved living standards,” Dr. Musokotwane said.



He further stressed the role of the private sector, adding, “Private sector development is key to attracting investment in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and digital technology while ensuring compliance with labour laws.”





Meanwhile, Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba reaffirmed the government’s commitment to job creation, stating,



“We are using these findings to implement targeted initiatives that will create sustainable employment for young people.”





Ms. Tambatamba revealed some key government interventions, such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and business support from the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC), which are funding job-creating projects.





Additionally, Ms. Tambatamba said youth-focused programs, including internships, apprenticeships, and cash-for-work schemes, are equipping young people with practical skills.





To enhance employability, the government has expanded bursaries and introduced work-based learning programs. Ms. Tambatamba urged stakeholders to support these initiatives.



(C) THE FALCON