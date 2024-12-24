GOVERNMENT WILL RESPECT COURT DECISION ON MULBERRY LAND



December 23, 2024



Lands Minister SYLVIA MASEBO says the government will let the due process of the law take its course in the Mulberry Land saga in Ndola on the Copperbelt.





This is in a case in which Mulberry, owned by SHAWI FAWAZ, bought over two hundred hectares of land from the closed FQM Bwana Mkubwa Mine in Ndola but part of the land has been encroached and is being claimed by the community.



Speaking after visiting the Mulberry land Ms MASEBO said the government will respect the court’s decision in the Mulberry Land saga.





And Former Lands Minister ELIJAH MUCHIMA called on Cadres giving themselves land to stop the illegality as the government will not tolerate corruption.





Meanwhile Copperbelt Province Minister ELISHA MATAMBO dismissed assertions that he was directly involved in the Mulberry Land saga adding that his only role was to ensure the squatters’ structures were not demolished.