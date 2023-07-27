Government workers Drags Mnangagwa To Court

Government workers have dragged to High Court President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Public Service Commission and other officials over the authority’s penchant for unilaterally reviewing public workers’ salaries.

According to the NewsHawks, the civil servants argue that the current setup where the Public Service and Social Welfare Minister single-handedly decides how much they should earn is unconstitutional.



They are therefore seeking a ruling that declares the current set-up unconstitutional and a declaratory order that forces collective bargaining involving all civil servants’ unions on their salaries and allowances.



The first applicant in the latest court application is the Zimbabwe Teachers’ Union (ZIMTA) led by its chief executive officer Sifiso Ndlovu.

The other applicants are the Civil Service Employees’ Association (CSEA) representing the rest of public service workers with a membership of 2 600 civil servants; Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) Educators’ Union of Zimbabwe (EUZ) and the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ).



The Public Service Commission is cited as the first respondent and Mnangagwa as the second respondent. The application reads in part:

The 2nd Respondent is the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe cited herein in the official capacity as the person responsible for the approval of salaries, allowances and other benefits of members of the Public Service as may be fixed by the 1st Respondent in terms of section 2003(4) of the Constitution.



Other respondents cited are Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, Public Service Minister Paul Mavima and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Attorney-General Prince Machaya is also cited as a respondent because he is the person who is the principal legal adviser to the government, responsible for drafting legislation on behalf of the government as well as representing the government in civil and constitutional matters.



The trade unions are being represented by the law firm of former Highfield MP and trade unionist Munyaradzi Gwisai, Matika and Gwisai Attorneys.



The matter under case number 8261/22 at the High Court of Zimbabwe, was set down to be heard on 21 September by Justice Lucy Mungwari.