GOVERNMENT WORKING OUT SOCIAL PROTECTION MODALITIES TO PROMOTE ECONOMIC STABILITY

SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix

Nkulukusa has advised citizens to be patient with the New Dawn administration as it is working out social protection modalities, among other measures, to promote economic stability in the wake of the dry spell which has negatively impacted the country.

And Mr Nkulukusa says progress has been made to sign documentation for the debt restructuring deal that Government recently sealed.

He said Government has introduced the emergency social cash transfer as part of measures to cushion hardships being faced by vulnerable people following the drought.

Mr Nkulukusa said the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services is currently compiling data to ascertain the number of citizens who will be helped under the fund.

“People need to be patient as results to stabilise the economy cannot be seen in such a short period,” he said.

ZDM