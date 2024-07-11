GOVERNMENT WORKING TO RECOVER $33M FJT UNIVERSITY PAYMENT

A PARLIAMENTARY Select Committee has heard that the Ministry of Education is currently preparing final accounts to ascertain amounts due to the contractor of FTJ University and recover the US$33 million advance payment.

This is in a matter in which Government entered into a financing agreement, on April 24, 2017, with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China amounting to US$191,250,000 to finance the construction of FTJ Chiluba University at a total cost of US$225,000,000.

The Zambian government was to contribute 15 percent of the total cost of construction, being US$33,750,000 as counterpart funding.

On July 28, 2017, the Ministry of Education engaged China Energy Engineering Group – Hunan Electric Power Design Institute Co. Limited (CEEC-HEPDI) at a contract sum of US$225,000,000 with contract duration of 36 months commencing on September 23, 2017.

ZDM