GOVERNMENT WORKING WITH COOPERATING PARTNERS TO QUALITY SERVICE DELIVERY IN TVET – MUTATI



Lyon, France – September 12, 2024



Minister of Technology and Science Honourable Felix Mutati says the Government is working with cooperating partners to enhance the quality of service delivery in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions by training lecturers for improved outcomes.



Speaking during a panel discussion titled “ Raising the Bar: How do we create Excellence in every TVET system,” at the Eurexpo Lyon WorldSkills Competition in France, Mr. Mutati highlighted also the government’s collaboration with the private sector to develop a curriculum that responds to the evolving needs of the industry.



Hon. Mutati announced plans to introduce TVET degree programs, aimed at making vocational training more appealing to youths as the first option of study and setting high standards in the profession. He called for mindset change among the youths, motivating them to pursue vocational training and skills development.



Meanwhile, Mr. Mutati said Zambia has recorded a remarkable 300% increase in enrollment in TVET institutions across the country due to the strong political will to foster an environment conducive to youth engagement in vocational training and skills development. He said, following the implementation of the policy that addresses access to TVET institutions, the Government has increased funding to TVET institutions by 100% to meet the demands of the surge in enrollment and improve the quality of service delivery.



Hon. Mutati further expressed optimism about the WorldSkills Africa to be hosted by Zambia in April 2025. He noted that WorldSkills Africa presents a unique opportunity to transform TVET systems across Africa and collaborate with other countries especially in the region on skills development and enhancing vocational education.



The WorldSkills Competition, running from September 10 to 15, 2024 has drawn participants from 89 Member States to showcase excellence in vocational skills and development . The event is the largest Skills Competition in the world, organized biennially under the auspices of the WorldSkills International Movement.



Issued by:



Naomi Mweemba

First Secretary Press

Embassy of Zambia, Paris