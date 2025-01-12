GOVERNMENT’S FAILURE TO DISBURSE FREE EDUCATION GRANTS IN TIME WORRIES NAQEZ*



Hours before schools open for Term One 2025, this Monday, January 13, Government has not yet disbursed free education grants to all public schools in the country. This has worried the National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ).



The failure to effect school grant disbursement in time places headteachers of primary and secondary schools in an awkward position. This delay also compromises schools’ readiness for effective teaching and learning at the beginning of the academic year 2025, the first year of implementing the new curriculum.





Since January 2022, the Government has maintained an impressive record of supporting schools through timely grant disbursements. However, this abrupt lapse is concerning.





We wonder what has happened this time around for Government to fail to fund schools before the new term begins. Therefore, NAQEZ urges the government to clarify the reasons behind this delay.





We appeal to the Ministry of Finance to urgently mobilise funds to ensure schools can begin the term on a solid footing. Where challenges arise, we strongly recommend proactive communication to schools in order to actualise transparency and facilitate smooth operations.



——————

Issued by:

Dr. Aaron Chansa

Executive Director, NAQEZ