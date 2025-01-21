GOVERNMENT’S TOTAL REVENUES, GRANTS COLLECTIONS AMOUNTED TO K151.2 BILLION IN 2024



Lusaka… January 21st, 2025



The Ministry of Finance and National Planning has disclosed that in 2024, preliminary estimates indicate that Total Revenues and Grants collections amounted to K151.2 billion, which was 4.8% higher than the target of K149.8 billion.



Ministry Acting Permanent Secretary Mulele Mulele says Tax Revenue at K118.8 billion over performed by 3.5% compared to the target of K114.8 billion.



Mr Mulele stated that this was mostly due to over-performance both under Customs and Duties and VAT.



He said Non-Tax Revenue at K29.5 billion were above target by 12.1%, compared to the target of K26.3 billion. He further disclosed that grants were lower by 4.6 percent.





Mr. Mulele said this in Lusaka today during the Town hall Forum on the 2024 national budget performance and economic development.



“Government spent a total of K200.2 billion in 2024, which was 31.2 percent above the target of K177.9 billion. Government spent more than budgeted on: Social Benefits (which includes the social cash transfer), were above target by 23.6% at K10.4 billion. Interest payments which amounted to K65.99 billion, 28.1% above the target of K51.5 billion,” he said.





“Personal emoluments which amounted to K53.3 billion. 0.9% above the target. Government spent less than budgeted on: Use of goods and services at K11.4 billion, 36.0% below the target. However, this leads to accumulation of arrears. Transfers and subsidies at K23.6 billion, 15.2 percent below the target of K27.8 billion.”





Mr. Mulele indicated that preliminary estimates indicate that the budget deficit for 2024 stands at 2.7 percent of GDP against a target of 4.8 percent.



