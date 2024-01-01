GOVERNMERNT PULLS DOWN REFUGEE ADVOCACY BILLBOARD CITING LACK A OF CONSULTATION ON THE MESSAGE

By Tellah Hazinji

Government has pulled down an advocacy billboard belonging to the Zambian Civil Liberties Union-ZCLU located at the Natural Resources Development College-NRDC along great east road because the organization did not consult on what message to display on the billboard.

The billboard was pulled down by Lusaka City Council yesterday on instruction from the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Dickson Matembo.

According to a letter written to the Lusaka Town Clerk by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Permanent Secretary Maambo Hamaundu, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security instructed that the advocacy billboard be taken down because the government was not consulted prior to its installation.

On the billboard, ZCLU was expressing gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for his role in the approval of the first-ever national refugee policy, and portraying Zambia as a refugee-friendly nation.

The billboard messaging urged the new dawn government to extend citizenship to eligible refugees as provided by the new refugee law.

But when contacted for a comment, ZCLU Executive Director Isaac Mwanza refused to comment on the matter saying he is currently away from Lusaka but stated that the organization’s lawyers will attend to the issue soon.

PHOENIX NEWS