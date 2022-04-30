Special Duties Permanent Secretary-Cabinet, Nicholas Phiri has appealed to citizens to give government ample time if they are to see a tangible economic turnaround.

Speaking when he featured on Byta FM’s Hot Potato Programme Saturday morning, Phiri noted that 8 month in office by the new government is not enough to see holistic improvements in various sectors.

He said that the high cost of living currently being experienced is hugely due to the high cost of fuel, but clarified that the price of the commodity is the true reflection of its market value without subsidies.

Phiri explained that government is taking well calculated decisions that may seem harsh now but will in the long run benefit Zambians as the economy will grow by great leaps.

He has since predicted a period of two years before citizens can begin to fully benefit from economic decisions being taken now.