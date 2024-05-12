GOVT ACCUSED OF USING ECZ, LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES AND JUDICIARY TO REGRESS ZAMBIA`S DEMOCRACY

By Michael Kaluba

Patriotic Front-PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda has charged that the diplomatic community in Zambia is living in shame for supporting President Hakainde Hichilema when he was in opposition because he has failed to rule the country.

Speaking when he featured on Fridays edition of Let the People Talk on Phoenix FM this morning, Mr. Nakachinda said outgoing British High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicolas Woolley said Zambia’s democratic and civic space remains admirable, as a cover up for his shame.

He has also accused the UPND government of using the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ, law enforcement agencies, and the Judiciary, to regress Zambia’s democracy through a series of unlawful actions that undermine the rule of law.

And Mr. Nakachinda says while there are still further internal processes within the PF to be done before a presidential candidate for 2026 is announced, former President Edgar Lungu remains poised to return to power as party and republican president.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nakachinda has given Mines and Mineral Development Minister Paul Kabuswe, up to 30th June, 2024, to prove that Vedanta has the financial capacity to pay all creditors, contending that KCM remains far from being unlocked due to the investors bankruptcy.

He has further accused the UPND leadership of being insincere over KCM Liquidator Milingo Lungu’s forfeited $24 million, saying the money was domiciled as a pre-payment to the $100 million he was entitled to and not proceeds of crime.

Efforts to get a comment from Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa failed by broadcast time as his phone went unanswered.

PHOENIX NEWS