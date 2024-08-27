GOVT ACCUSES EDGAR LUNGU OF POSSIBLY FACILITATING THE ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY OF EMMANUEL BANDA



Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has accused former President Edgar Lungu of possibly facilitating the escape from lawful custody, of fugitive Petauke Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda.



Speaking on Tuesday’s edition of let the people talk on Phoenix FM, Mr. Mweetwa wonders why Mr. Lungu is quiet after Mr. Banda escaped from police custody despite being vocal during an alleged abduction episode, an indication that the former head of state may have facilitated the unlawful act.



Mr. Mweetwa also says Mr. Lungu’s threats to civil servants reflect his leadership style, which would return Zambia to restricted freedoms, deteriorating human rights, violence, and a broken-down rule of law, reversing all the gains made over the past three years if voted back into power.





And Mr. Mweetwa says Zambia is currently unable to import adequate and inexpensive electricity from Mozambique due to Zesco’s failure to pay more than $300 million for power imported from that country before the 2021 general elections.



He also disclosed that Zambia’s energy shortfall has increased to more than 1,500 megawatts, up from 736 megawatts last month, against a national demand of more than 2,400 megawatts.



Mr. Mweetwa who is also information and media minister adds that efforts to recall electricity exports and add imports, as well as operationalize Ndola energy, had been swallowed up by the rising deficit.



PN