GOVT ADMITS OWING GRANT

…begins to dismantle arrears

By Darious Kapembwa

AFTER initially denying that they did not owe Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant, the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts this week bowed to pressure from Grant’s lawyers to partially pay half of the 10 months’ salary arrears owed to the Israeli.

For the past 10 months, the government has not been disbursing its portion of Grant’s US $25,000 monthly salary.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has been consistently paying its bigger portion of the amount, $15,000, while the government neglected to pay its smaller share of $10,000 plus other allowances over 10 months, leading to the accumulated figures.

When The Mast broke this story on July 5 quoting the letter that FAZ had written on June 10 reminding the ministry to settle the arrears after Grant’s lawyers wrote, sports minister Elvis Nkandu replied through another tabloid, denying ever owing Grant. The ministry still owed Grant, the Copper Queens for the Olympic qualifiers, Chipolopolo for their daily AfCON allowances, and FAZ itself in unreimbursed expenses.

According to recent correspondence obtained by The Mast, on Friday last week permanent secretary in-charge of administration Kangwa Chileshe wrote to FAZ, informing them that the ministry had settled atleast $60,000 (about K1.5 million) towards the arrears.

“Reference is made to your letter dated 15th August, 2024 in which you informed us of receipt of demand letter for the national team coach salary. This serves to inform you that the ministry has transferred One Million Kwacha (K1, 000, 000.00) to your institution towards dismantling of the National Senior Men’s Team Coach’s salary arrears. You may wish to note that prior to this, the Ministry had earlier also transferred Five Hundred Thousand Kwacha (K500 000.00) towards the same purpose making it One Million Five Hundred Thousand (K1, 500,000.00) in total,” read Chileshe’s letter in part in which he urged FAZ to forward the money to Grant immediately to avoid a FIFA wrath.