GOVT ADVISED TO AVOID PITFALLS OF PAST REGIMES DURING CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM PROCESS

By Leah Ngoma

The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection-JCTR has advised the new dawn government to avoid the pitfalls of previous governments during the constitutional reform process by ensuring that the process results in a document that has the input of different interest groups in the country.

JCTR Executive Director Father Alex Muyebe is concerned that the constitutional reform agenda has many times been driven by a party in government with a motive to entrench itself in power.

Father Muyebe is therefore calling on government to enact a legislative roadmap for constitutional reforms in order to ensure a people-driven constitution.

He says this will help to avoid the executive branch of government being able to exert a disproportionate influence on the process, and to give all stakeholders a chance to provide their input.

Father Muyebe says this legislative framework is crucial to a successful constitutional reform process as it would set out the roles and limitations of each role-player in the process therefore having this framework in place at the start of the process would avoid any unnecessary delays in the reform.

