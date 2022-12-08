GOVT ADVISED TO COMMENCE POWER PLANNING TALKS WITH THE PRIVATE SECTOR FOLLOWING IMMINENT LOAD SHEDDING

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Ndola and District Chamber of Commerce is calling on the government to commence immediate power planning consultations with the private sector following the announced load shedding expected to start on 15th December 2022.

Chamber president Paul Chisunka says consultations will help examine viable options including reducing power exports and bringing on line power pending projects in order to escalate and optimize the current power generation and distribution capacity to effectively deal with the expected load management.

Mr. Chisunka tells Phoenix News that although not anticipated; the load shedding situation should not result in panic reactions from private sector businesses.

He notes that access to electricity will help businesses and households sustain themselves and will in turn contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

