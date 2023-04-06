GOVT ADVISED TO ESTABLISH CAUSE OF MEALIE MEAL SHORTAGE BEFORE THE COUNTRY STARTS IMPORTING THE COMMODITY

By Chileshe Mwango

The Consumer Unity and Trust Society-CUTS- International says there is need to understand the cause of the mealie meal shortage that Zambia is currently experiencing before the country can start importing the commodity for onward export.

CUTS Country Manager Angela Mulenga says there is also need to understand why Zambia is failing to satisfy the demand for both maize and mealie meal in the region.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Ms. Mulenga explains that establishing these facts will enable the country to boost its production and can use the situation to earn itself more income and create more opportunities for farmers.

Ms. Mulenga who has welcomed government’s decision to allow millers to import mealie meal which can then be exported to other countries says there is also need to establish whether the mealie meal to be imported is genetically modified or not seeing that other countries produce GMO foods.

Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo has disclosed that government will soon allow for the importation of mealie meal which will later be exported to countries in the region as a way of cushioning the pressure Zambia is facing from countries looking to it for the commodity.

PHOENIX NEWS