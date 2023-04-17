GOVT ADVISED TO STOP DRAGGING FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU INTO POLITICS

By Lukundo Nankamba

Political analyst Bizeck Phiri has advised the UPND government to avoid dragging former president Edgar Lungu into politics but utilize him for his experience in governing the country.

Last week, the Former Head of State clearly stated that he has no intentions to recontest for elections as president.

Professor Phiri says there is no need for the government to politicize every statement Mr. Lungu makes through the press but should instead be left to express issues of national matters as a statesman and a citizen.

He tells Phoenix News that Mr. Lungu can offer advice if the country is not heading in the right direction, especially that he has been a republican president and that his statements should not always be viewed as political.

Professor Phiri says it is by doing so that Zambia will develop and experience a free political space.

PHOENIX NEWS