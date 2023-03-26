GOVT ADVISED TO URGENTLY ADDRESS ESCALATING COST OF LIVING

By Balewa Zyuulu

Former Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Bob Sichinga is urging the government to seek measures that will help to promptly address the escalating cost of living for citizens.

Citing the findings by the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection -JCTR- on the escalating high cost of living for a family of 5 which stood at over K9, 000 in the month of February 2023, Mr Sichinga laments that the prevailing high cost of living in the country is not acceptable.

The former minister says it is important that the government pays attention to the challenges citizens across the country are facing in light of the economic hardships.

Mr Sichinga stresses that the failure by the government to listen to the concerns of the citizens will be disastrous for the government.

PHOENIX NEWS