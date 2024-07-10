GOVT ALLEGES THAT EMMANUEL BANDA’S DISAPPEARANCE WAS SELF-ABDUCTION

Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Dickson Matembo has told the media that the infamous case surrounding Petauke Lawmaker, Emmanuel Jay Banda’s disappearance in May was alleged self-abduction.

The disclosure is despite an ongoing investigation by law enforcement wings.

The comment follows an urgent joint press briefing with his Ministry of Information and Media counterpart Thabo Kawana to set the record straight on the matter.

Mr. Kawana who earlier echoed displeasure, wonders why an audio was recorded and later circulated to the public to spark insinuation, when it is the Petauke Lawmaker who allegedly wanted a way out of the problems that surround him.

He has warned individuals pushing what he terms as propaganda through Mr. Banda, that they are just exerting more problems on the already troubled lawmaker.

Efforts to get the Petauke Law Maker’s family proved futile.

Diamond TV