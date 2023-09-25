Govt appoints Simon Mwewa As A Clean, Green Campaign goodwill ambassador

Government appoints Simon Mwewa Clean, Green Campaign goodwill ambassador

TO further Government’s commitment to the “Keep Lusaka Clean and Green Campaign,” the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has appointed Chitambala Mwewa aka Simon Mwewa as a goodwill ambassador.

The official announcement was made in a letter addressed to Mwewa by the Permanent Secretary – Administration of the Ministry Maambo Hamaundu.

The “Keep Lusaka Clean and Green Campaign” has been a central initiative in the efforts to maintain the capital city’s environmental sustainability.

And Mwewa’s active involvement and dedication to this cause have not gone unnoticed, leading to his appointment as a Goodwill Ambassador.

In the letter, Permanent Secretary Hamaundu expressed the Ministry’s gratitude to his ongoing contributions to the improvement of society through the campaign.

“Kindly note that this service you (Mwewa) are rendering is probono and freefrom any charges. We look forward to better collaboration and results,” read the letter.

Mwewa took to his social media account expressing his gratitude and honour for the recognition.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba