GOV’T APPROVES K3.1 BN DROUGHT RESOURCE PLAN AMID WATER CRISIS

GOVERNMENT has approved a K3.1 billion drought resource plan aimed at alleviating the severe water shortages affecting large parts of the country.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Water Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu stated that the project targets the mitigation of the adverse effects of El Niño.

Nzovu emphasised the urgency and scope of the response, detailing various projects spearheaded by water utility companies to establish resilient water supply systems.

He revealed that key components of the plan include the construction and rehabilitation of dams and the refurbishment and equipping of non-functional boreholes.

“We are also drilling both domestic and commercial boreholes and equipping them with solar pumps,” Nzovu stated. “The government will ensure that there is dedicated power supply to the water sector,” he said.

The drought, exacerbated by the El Niño weather phenomenon has led to a significant depletion of groundwater levels particularly in Lusaka, Zimba and Pemba districts.

Households in these regions have faced severe water shortages, impacting daily life and agricultural activities.

Residents in Pemba and Zimba districts often have to travel long distances to access portable water while farmers struggle to irrigate their crops, leading to reduced agricultural yields and heightened food insecurity.

Nzovu highlighted the collaborative effort involved in the project with a dedicated team of 20 engineers, including water and civil engineers, drawn from the Ministry, Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) and various water utilities.

“Several commercial boreholes will be drilled and equipped with solar power supply,” he added.

“We are procuring constructors next week to conduct feasibility studies, ensuring that all these projects are properly executed.”

The project is set to benefit the most affected areas and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Nzovu expressed confidence in the plan’s ability to bolster the country’s water infrastructure and improve water access for both domestic and commercial needs.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba,