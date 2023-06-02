Gov’t approves K40 million CDF for Serenje District

FRIDAY 02/06/2023

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has approved the utilization of 2023 Constituency Development Funds (CDF) amounting to 40, 073,364 for both Muchinga and Serenje Central Constituencies.

Muchinga Constituency has been authorized to spend its allocation as follows; community projects K15, 328,000.00, disaster projects K806, 550.00, skills development K1, 312, 140.00 and empowerment grants K2, 151, 856.00 bring the total expenditure for the year 2023 to K19, 598,546.00.

And Serenje Central Constituency has been authorized to spend its allocation as follows; community projects K15, 324, 000.00, disaster projects K806, 550.00, skills development K1,691, 288.00 and empowerment grants K2,150, 800.00.

Additionally, the Ministry has approved the 2022 allocation for Serenje Central as follows; skill development K209, 180.00 and empowerment grants K293, 000.00 bringing the total approved amount to K20, 474, 000.00.

The Provincial Constituency Development Fund Committee Chairperson Mr. Milner Mwanakampwe has since advised the local authority to ensure all payments are made through the banking system without cash payment and also ensure that monitoring and evaluation mechanisms are put in place to ensure follow-ups on the decisions made.

The Permanent Secretary has further guided the local authority to be submitting quarterly projects implementation reports to the provincial administration, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, area members of parliament, beneficiaries and other stakeholders.

Provincial Constituency Development Fund Committee Chairperson Secretary Mr. Clint Susiku has directed the local authority to immediately inform the Constituency Development Fund committees at district level.

Mr. Susiku, who is also acting Provincial Local Government Officer, said the approval has been done in accordance with section 4 (c) of the Constituency Development Fund Act No.11 of 2018.

