Govt approves the sell of the Presidential GulfStream but only after the people involved in the transaction are investigated and arrested

Government approves the sell of the Presidential GulfStream but only after – Defence Sources.

November 4th,2022

Lusaka – Government has approved the sell of the controversial $400 million Presidential Gulfstream Jet but only after the people involved in the transaction are investigated and arrested.

According to ministry of defence sources,Cabinet on Monday tabled and discussed the matter following intensive consultations and deliberations with defence who sanctioned the sale.

“We can assure you that the sell of the Gulfstream has not died as perceived by some opposition leaders.The matter is still active and has reached very advanced stage. Investigations by the ACC,defence intelligence systems and other investigative wings have been concluded”.

“Some senior military and former government officials have been placed under active investigations and the country will soon hear of arrests. There was a grand theft scheme in the purchase of that Jet and the President has vowed never to use such a plane”, the sources said.

The sources said defence Permanent Secretary Norman Chipakupaku’s office has already received the investigation report from the investigative wings and the nation will see action soon.” We can’t name the culprits at this stage.The nation should know that the PS was invited to tender a report before Cabinet on Monday together with the Minister. One thing we can tell you is that the defence PS and Minister’s office were turned into a black market and ATM under the PF regime.It was a circus” they revealed.

(C) THE FALCON