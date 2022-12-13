GOVT ASKED TO CUT CURRENT ELECTRICITY EXPORT CONTRACTS TO PRIORITIZE POWER SUPPLY TO ZAMBIA

By Micheal Kaluba

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has implored government to cut any existing electricity export contracts to prioritize power supply to Zambia and avoid up to 6 hours of load shedding that is set to officially commence this Thursday.

Mr. Sinkamba who has also challenged government to clarify how much power is being exported and stipulates conditions attached to the signed contracts, tells Phoenix News that it is inconceivable that power exports to other countries will continue while Zambians face long hours of load shedding daily.

He is of the view that while certain factors like droughts that affect water levels are beyond government control, there is need to be cautious when structuring and formulating export agreements for power to allow for Zambia to discontinue distribution to other countries and instead serve the local needs in the face of unforeseen circumstances.

Mr. Sinkamba adds that Zambia’s power situation remains unclear and contradictory from both government and ZESCO Limited especially that exports have been prioritized for income generation as opposed to serving the Zambian population.

Energy Minister Peter Kapala However told parliament recently that Zambia will continue exporting the 431 Megawatts of power because these are bilateral agreements and that some of these exports will have minimal impact on Zambia’s power deficit even if they were to be discontinued.

