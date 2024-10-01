GOVT ATTRIBUTES ENERGY CRISIS TO REFUSAL BY ZAMBIANS TO HAVE COST REFLECTIVE ELECTRICITY TARIFFS



Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia’s energy crisis is as a result of the refusal by the general public to have cost reflective electricity tariffs.



Speaking during the Deloitte & Touche Budget Breakfast Meeting in Lusaka today, Dr. Musokotwane says although most countries in the region are having energy challenges, there is a possibility to import some smaller amounts of power but stresses that the cost remains the biggest barrier.



Dr. Musokotwane observes that it has become inevitable to increase electricity tariffs and that government is looking at introducing lifeline tariffs for customers which will determine how much they spend on electricity.



At the same event, Economist Dr. Patrick Chileshe observed that the projected positive global economic growth is good for Zambia as the country will benefit more through copper exports which are also fetching good prices on the market.



Dr. Chileshe has also observed that though hampered by low productivity, the agriculture sector remains one of the biggest areas where Zambia’s economy can make a rebound other than mining.



PN