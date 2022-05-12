GOVT BACKS HPCZ’S DECISION TO REINTRODUCE LICENSURE EXAMS

By Musonda Kalumba

Government has backed the Health Professions Council of Zambia –HPCZ’s- decision to reintroduce licensure examinations for fresh graduates from health training institutions.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in Charge of Administration George Magwende says the proposed examinations should be looked at as a measure to ensure quality health service delivery through qualified health professionals.

Dr. Magwende tells Phoenix News that health workers should be concerned with leakages in some of the many training health centers where unqualified people are enrolled saying the point is about quality assurance.

He has since advised health workers to look at the matter more professionally adding that if it is the issue of examination fees it can be relooked at in an event that they are too high.

On Tuesday, a consortium of medical students unions and associations in the country have opposed the Health Professions Council of Zambia-HPCZ- proposed reintroduction of licensure examinations for fresh graduates from health training institutions describing it as cosmetic and incapable of addressing challenges of quality health provision in the country.

PHOENIX NEWS