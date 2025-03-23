GOVT BEGINS SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER PAYMENTS FOR 2025



THE government has commenced payments for the Social Cash Transfer programme for January and February 2025, utilising a new electronic register.





Community Development and Social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba told ZNBC news that the payments are expected to be completed within the next 10 days.



She attributed the delay to efforts by the Ministry to resolve various complaints from beneficiaries, including mobile network challenges in hard-to-reach areas.





Meanwhile, Ms. Mwamba has announced that the emergency Social Cash Transfer, introduced to support vulnerable families affected by drought, will conclude in April 2025.



However, the traditional Social Cash Transfer programme will continue.





Since 2022, over 1.3 million households have benefited from the initiative, and the government aims to increase that number by the end of this year.



