GOVT CAUTIONS AGAINST POLITICIZATION OF CASH-FOR-WORK PROGRAM



Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Nicholas Phiri has cautioned local authorities and all those involved in the cash-for-work initiative against politicizing the program.



Mr. Phiri tells Phoenix News that the cash-for-work program is not meant for political campaigns but about saving the lives of the people who have been adversely affected by the impact of drought.







He reiterates that the government’s intention is for the initiative to support households affected by the drought to secure incomes and ensure food security.



Mr. Phiri says it is therefore important that the program is implemented devoid of politics in order for it to reach the intended beneficiaries.



PN