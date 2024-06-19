GOVT CHALLENGED TO DEMOLISH ALL STRUCTURES BUILT ON STREAMS AND WATER RECHARGE POINTS IN KITWE

Kitwe based chartered accountant, Emmanuel Mbambiko has challenged government to decree that all properties and buildings built on streams and water recharge points in Kitwe are immediately demolished to replenish the Kafue River and avert ongoing power challenges.

Mr. Mbambiko, the former president of the Kitwe and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, believes that the Kafue River can be replenished if all its tributaries start flowing hence the need for immediate action.

He complains that political rhetoric and failure by the Kitwe City Council to uphold the law, have contributed to the erratic rainfall patterns and low water levels in the Kafue River.

Mr. Mbambiko further believes that Zambia’s energy challenges will continue unless measures are taken to correct the situation while complimenting the push for alternative sources of energy with restored water bodies.

He adds that Kitwe has become a shadow of the once glorious city due to illegal land activities which require bold leadership to correct and restore water recharge points.

PN