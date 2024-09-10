GOVT CHALLENGED TO INCREASE ELECTRICITY IMPORTS FROM MOZAMBIQUE TO CUSHION CURRENT POWER DEFICIT



By Michael Kaluba



Development Activist Archie Mulunda has challenged the government to find a way to import as much electricity from Mozambique to cushion the ongoing power deficit in excess of 1400 megawatts.



Last week, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa disclosed that Zambia has failed to import affordable electricity from Mozambique due to a $300 million debt accumulated in 2019 by the previous regime.



However, Mr. Mulunda believes Zambia has no choice but to increase power imports even as far as hiking tariffs as opposed to allowing the ongoing non-availability of power to prevail.



He tells Phoenix News that the current energy crisis and food insecurity have both rendered Zambia’s economic situation unhealthy and without promise.



Mr. Mulunda says small businesses which are negatively affected, are a source of livelihood for millions of Zambians who are impacted hence the need to ensure the availability of power even if it requires hiking electricity tariffs.



PHOENIX NEWS