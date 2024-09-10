GOVT CHALLENGED TO INCREASE ELECTRICITY IMPORTS FROM MOZAMBIQUE TO CUSHION CURRENT POWER DEFICIT
By Michael Kaluba
Development Activist Archie Mulunda has challenged the government to find a way to import as much electricity from Mozambique to cushion the ongoing power deficit in excess of 1400 megawatts.
Last week, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa disclosed that Zambia has failed to import affordable electricity from Mozambique due to a $300 million debt accumulated in 2019 by the previous regime.
However, Mr. Mulunda believes Zambia has no choice but to increase power imports even as far as hiking tariffs as opposed to allowing the ongoing non-availability of power to prevail.
He tells Phoenix News that the current energy crisis and food insecurity have both rendered Zambia’s economic situation unhealthy and without promise.
Mr. Mulunda says small businesses which are negatively affected, are a source of livelihood for millions of Zambians who are impacted hence the need to ensure the availability of power even if it requires hiking electricity tariffs.
PHOENIX NEWS
What choice do you have? All those strategic calls of solar mean nothing. A time to seek help from donors and scrape up all items that can be kicked down the road to pay for power.
The damage to the economy shrinking will cost more than buying power.
Be real, do you honestly think these CDF funds are being effectively utitlised? Your own cadres are in the forefront in the abuse. And they do it with impunity. Start by arresting and sending them jail otherwise its the same ” ‘ole same ‘ole” and you promised to make a difference. Politics is not a means to loot.
Let government sell those forfeited properties believed to be proceeds of crime to raise money and pay the Mozambique debt then start a new program to import power from there.