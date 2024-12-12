GOVT CHALLENGED TO UPDATE THE NATION ON WHEREABOUTS OF EMMANUEL BANDA FOLLOWING DISPUTED ZIMBABWE ARREST REPORTS
By Tellah Hazinji
Governance and Human Rights Activist Dr. Noel Chisebe has questioned government’s silence about the whereabouts of Emmanuel Jay Banda, three weeks after the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security announced his capture in Zimbabwe.
Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu announced that Mr. Banda was apprehended in Harare, where he was renting a flat, and that the Zambian government was working with authorities in Zimbabwe to extradite him, claims which the latter disputed.
Dr. Chisebe is calling for an urgent update on the matter to avoid further speculation, emphasizing that it is government’s responsibility to provide information to the public regarding what is happening to the former Petauke lawmaker.
Mr. Banda is wanted for charges of aggravated robbery and attempted murder, and had escaped from lawful custody while receiving treatment at Chipata General Hospital.
Efforts to get a comment from Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary, Joseph Akafumba proved futile.
PHOENIX NEWS.
GOVT CHALLENGED TO UPDATE THE NATION ON WHEREABOUTS OF EMMANUEL BANDA FOLLOWING DISPUTED ZIMBABWE ARREST REPORTS
GOVT CHALLENGED TO UPDATE THE NATION ON WHEREABOUTS OF EMMANUEL BANDA FOLLOWING DISPUTED ZIMBABWE ARREST REPORTS
Dr. Noel Chisebe, Please we are not interested in criminals like Banda. There are more important issues to attend to. Please go and ask the Zimbabwean Embassy.
Dr. Chisebe Government is not an infantile organisation that needs to be reminded of its responisibilty. Quietly organs of the state work. This prodding habit at times compromises the work that Government does. Yes, the state has a responisibility to keep you informed but at times, when the machinery of Government is at work. Its best to allow it to do so until such a time that it is ready to inform you. For now best be patient and allow government to work.
What you should be asking is cases like the Savenda matter, what has happened from 2021. Three years is time enough since cases like this come up and have all of a sudden gone quiet.
On the JJ matter ECZ you promised to give us a date when elections would be held. You have gone silent. JJ like Kaizer and Tayali are being aided to elude the law. Countries that habouring these criminals should ask themselves to what end? Is this how you would treat a child that is a “misfit” in his parents home? What sort of a society are setup for the likes of such a child?
This government is being run like a farm in Namwala.
Shocking.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Only in your mind Joseph Grobbels Jr…son of one Emmanuel Mwamba aka Senior.