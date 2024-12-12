GOVT CHALLENGED TO UPDATE THE NATION ON WHEREABOUTS OF EMMANUEL BANDA FOLLOWING DISPUTED ZIMBABWE ARREST REPORTS



By Tellah Hazinji



Governance and Human Rights Activist Dr. Noel Chisebe has questioned government’s silence about the whereabouts of Emmanuel Jay Banda, three weeks after the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security announced his capture in Zimbabwe.



Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu announced that Mr. Banda was apprehended in Harare, where he was renting a flat, and that the Zambian government was working with authorities in Zimbabwe to extradite him, claims which the latter disputed.



Dr. Chisebe is calling for an urgent update on the matter to avoid further speculation, emphasizing that it is government’s responsibility to provide information to the public regarding what is happening to the former Petauke lawmaker.



Mr. Banda is wanted for charges of aggravated robbery and attempted murder, and had escaped from lawful custody while receiving treatment at Chipata General Hospital.



Efforts to get a comment from Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary, Joseph Akafumba proved futile.



